All-Ireland semi-final day for Tipperary minor hurling team

It’s All-Ireland semi-final day for the Tipperary minor hurling team.

James Woodlock’s side travel to the Gaelic Grounds to take on Galway at 2pm.

The Premier come in to the game as Munster champions whilst Galway qualified after wins over Clare and Laois.





Former Tipperary minor manager Willie Maher says a win today would be huge for the county:

“The importance of this can’t be underestimated.

“As Tipperary supporters, we do need more green shoots because I suppose it was a very disappointing year at senior but we have a lot of quality players.

“We will always have hurlers but it’s just a case of winning and getting players through being the real important thing here.

“This team looks like a really good group, really well coached and hopefully they will produce on Sunday.”

We’ll have live commentary of today’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to the Photostation, in Thurles and Nenagh.