All-Ireland semi-final day for Tipperary minor camogie team

It’s All-Ireland semi-final day for the Tipperary minor camogie team.

Michael Ferncombe’s side take on Cork in Thomastown at 2pm this afternoon.

The Tipperary team lines out as follows:





Kacey Meehan is in goals and has a full back line of Lillie Fahie, Niamh Franks and Shauna Heffernan.

The half-back line consists of Lorna Ryan, Abbie Lenihan and Emma Horgan whilst Kate Ferncombe and Orla O’Brien are in midfield.

Grace Moloney is at centre-forward and has Aoife Dwyer and Niamh Costigan at either side.

The full-forward line is made up of Kate Ralph, Celine Guinan and Anna Fahie.

The winners of today’s game will go on to play the winners of Kilkenny and Galway in the All-Ireland final.

Tipperary squad to play Cork:

1. Kacey Meehan (Brian Borus)

2. Lilly Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Niamh Franks (Shannon Rovers)

4. Shauna Heffernan (Annacarty)

5. Lorna Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

6.Abbie Lenihan (Newport Ballinahinch)

7. Emma Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla)

8. Kate Ferncombe (Clonoulty Rossmore)

9. Orla O’Brien (Annacarty)

10. Aoife Dwyer (Thurles Sarsfields)

11. Grace Moloney (Cashel King Cormacs)

12. Niamh Costigan (Cahir)

13. Kate Ralph (Moycarkey-Borris)

14. Celine Guinan (Shannon Rovers)

15. Anna Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)

16. Molly O’Dwyer (Moycarkey-Borris)

17. Aoife Bourke (Clonoulty Rossmore)

18. Francis Bulger (Shannon Rovers)

19. Amy Callinan (Moycarkey-Borris)

20. Chloe Coleman (Cashel King Cormacs)

21. Emma Darcy (Shannon Rovers)

22. Eimear Fogarty (Shannon Rovers)

23. Cora Heffernan (Annacarty)

24. Jennifer Heffernan (Annacarty)

25. Alisha Kearney (Moycarkey-Borris)

26. Lisa O’Connor (Boherlahan Dualla)

27. Ella O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

28. Emma O’Sullivan (Moycarkey-Borris)

29. Danielle Ryan (Boherlahan Dualla)

30. Maebh Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill)