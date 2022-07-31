All-Ireland final day for Tipperary U16 camogie team

It’s All-Ireland final day for the Tipperary Under 16A camogie team.

John Ryan’s side travel to Mallow to play Cork at 1.30pm in this year’s decider.

The Premier come into the game following a 1-12 to 1-08 win over Galway in last weekend’s semi-final.





Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane says a win would be a great way to end the inter county season:

“It would be absolutely brilliant, you know yourself how hard it is to get to finals and it’s fantastic to be in it but I suppose we don’t want to just be in it, we want to try win it obviously.

“Huge work has gone in to this team and I think it would be a great boost for the whole county if they could win it.

“It is great to have the U16s in a final and it would finish of the year brilliantly in the inter county season for Tipperary if they could get over the line and beat Cork.”