It’s All-Ireland final day for a Tipperary school this afternoon.

Abbey CBS in Tipp Town are in the All-Ireland senior B football final today.

They play Tyrone opposition in St. Joseph’s, Donaghmore with throw-in set for 2.30pm in Connaught GAA Centre, Bekan (Mayo).





The Tipperary side come into the final with good momentum following their semi-final penalty shootout win over St. Attracta’s of Tubercurry.