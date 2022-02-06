All-Ireland Championship campaign begins today for Tipperary minor camogie team

The Tipperary minor camogie team get their All-Ireland championship underway this afternoon.

Michael Ferncombe’s side take on Limerick in Kilmallock at 2.30pm in the championship opener.

The Premier are in a group alongside Wexford, Limerick and Antrim.





Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane is hoping for an improved Tipp outfit this year:

“It was a disappointing year last year, I’m not sure if we won a game and suffered a few heavy defeats so a new year, new campaign and new management.

“Michael Ferncombe is the manager of the team and he’s put together a very good panel, a very strong panel, lots of players with plenty of experience from playing at the club level during the summer.

“Names like Celine Guinan, Grace Moloney, Lily Fahie and Anna Fahie senior club or intermediate club playing against adults so they will feature on Sunday.”

Tipperary squad to play Limerick:

1. Kacey Meehan (Brian Borus)

2. Lilly Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Niamh Franks (Shannon Rovers)

4. Shauna Heffernan (Annacarty)

5. Lorna Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

6. Abbie Lenihan (Newport Ballinahinch)

7. Emma Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla)

8. Kate Ferncombe (Clonoulty Rossmore)

9. Orla O’Brien (Annacarty)

10. Aoife Dwyer (Thurles Sarsfields)

11. Grace Moloney (Cashel King Cormacs)

12. Kate Ralph (Moycarkey-Borris)

13. Cora Heffernan (Annacarty)

14. Celine Guinan (Shannon Rovers)

15. Anna Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)

16. Molly O’Dwyer (Moycarkey-Borris)

17. Alisha Kearney (Moycarkey-Borris)

18. Aoife Bourke (Clonoulty Rossmore)

19. Francis Bulger (Shannon Rovers)

20. Amy Callinan (Moycarkey-Borris)

21. Chloe Coleman (Cashel King Cormacs)

22. Niamh Costigan (Cahir)

23. Emma Darcy (Shannon Rovers)

24. Eimear Fogarty (Shannon Rovers)

25. Jennifer Heffernan (AnnaCarty)

26. Lisa O’Connor (Boherlahan Dualla)

27. Ella O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

28. Emma O’Sullivan (Moycarkey-Borris)

29. Danielle Ryan (Boherlahan Dualla)

30. Maebh Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill)