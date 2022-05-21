All-Ireland campaigns begin today for Tipperary senior & Junior camogie teams

The Tipperary senior camogie team begin their All-Ireland championship campaign today.

Bill Mullaney’s side take on Clare in The Ragg at 5pm in their first group game.

The team was named last night and has Áine Slattery in goals with a full-back line of Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan and Eimear Loughman.





Aoife McGrath starts at 6 with Ciardha Maher and Caoimhe McCarthy on the wings whilst Grace O’Brien and Caoimhe Maher partner in midfield.

The half-forward line is made up of Nicole Walsh, Roisin Howard and Casey Hennessy whilst Cáit Devane heads the attack at full-forward with Claire Hogan and Clodagh McIntyre in the wings.

That game gets underway at 5pm and is the second game of today’s double header in The Ragg.

Tipperary squad to play Clare:

The Tipperary junior camogie team begin their All-Ireland junior championship campaign to get the double header underway.

They take on Cavan, with throw-in at 2pm.

Tipperary squad to play Cavan: