Investment plan for Irish language is being unveiled today at Ard Fheis in North Tipp

An investment plan for the Irish language is being unveiled today in Tipperary.

Conradh na Gaeilge will launch it at its Ard Fheis in Nenagh.

It says the plan would lead to the creation of over 9 thousand jobs.





Conradh na Gaeilge General Secretary Julian de Spáinn says a proper policy on teaching Irish at school is also needed:

“What we have at the moment is many, many problems in the education system for the teaching of Irish. What we need to do is have one overall comprehensive policy, we’ve never had one since the foundation of the state, that would actually look at the teaching of Irish from preschool all the way up to third level. That’s what were calling on the Minister of Education to bring in.”