Investigations continuing this lunchtime surrounding deaths of couple in South Tipp

Investigations are continuing this lunchtime in to the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a couple in South Tipperary.

The bodies were discovered by Gardai at their home yesterday afternoon and its believed they had been there for some time.

The grim discovery was made just before 4pm yesterday when Gardai entered the home which is situated about 3 miles outside Cloneen on the Mullinahone road.





Tipp FM News understands that the couple are a retired couple from the UK in their late 70’s and had been living in the area for a number of years.

It has been reported to us that the gentleman involved had informed another neighbour that they were moving out of the area and so it was assumed that the couple no longer lived there.

A neighbour was walking in fields behind the house in recent days and observed 2 vehicles parked at the back of the house, he raised concerns with another local resident and Gardai were then contacted.

How long the couple lay undiscovered is now subject to an investigation but it is understood to be at least a year.

Speaking to me at the scene this morning, local Councillor Mark Fitzgerald said the news has really shocked the area.

“It’s an emerging situation and the local residents are upset and shocked… more detail will emerge.”

A post mortem is underway this afternoon on the bodies to determine the cause of death, which will then dictate the direction this investigation will take.

One aspect of this case which has proven difficult for locals is the level of social media vitriol directed at them.

“It can be a very nasty negative platform, the local community as well as these neighbours are obviously concerned and worried and there’s obviously a lot of upset there… it’s very unfair for people to go off on a whim and suggest that this happened or that happened.”

Councillor Mark Fitzgerald is appealing for people to let Gardai do their jobs and let the people of Cloneen grieve…