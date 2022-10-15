Intermediate hurling relegation final among key fixtures in Tipperary today

Boherlahan-Dualla are the first team into this year’s junior B county football semi-finals.

That’s after they beat Éire Óg Annacarty in last night quarter-final on a final score of 2-11 to 1-06.

It’s a busy day of gaelic games across the premier county today.





The Tom Cusack Cup final gets underway in Clonmel at 2.30pm, where Killenaule take on Rockwell Rovers.

Also at 2.30pm, north sides Ballinahinch and Shannon Rovers battle for survival in this year’s intermediate hurling relegation final in Toomevara.

Meanwhile, both of this year’s Junior A football county semi-finals take place at 2.30pm.

In Bansha, Sean Treacys take on Clerihan whilst at the same time in Cashel, Thurles Sarsfields meet Ballingarry.

There’s also a pair of Junior B football county semi-finals down for decision today.

At 1pm in Dundrum, Capoawhite play Upperchurch-Drombane whilst at 2.30pm in Templetuohy, Kilruane MacDonaghs take on Mullinahone.

Elsewhere, the first of this year’s U19A county hurling semi-finals is down for decision today.

Holycross/Ballycahill take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Clonoulty from 3.30pm.