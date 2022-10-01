Intermediate football final spots up for grabs today, whilst Aherlow and Cahir battle for senior survival

The 2022 Tipperary intermediate football final lineup will be confirmed this afternoon.

Both semi-finals take place in a double header in Littleton.

First up at 1.30pm, South side Mullinahone take on Golden-Kilfeacle and that is followed at 3.30pm by Ballina vs Grangemockler-Ballyneale.





Grangemockler have been to the last two county intermediate finals whilst Ballina were last year’s Junior A county champions.

Speaking on Across The Line, football analyst Anthony Shelly is expecting a tight game:

“Up from Junior, it’s even some achievement to be even in a county semi-final but to be going in to a county semi-final with a 50/50 chance is brilliant.

“This is very much 50/50.

“I think anyone that has listened to me talking about Grangemockler, I love watching these lads play.

“I love the way they go about their game, they kick pass the ball probably more often than any team in the county but, they are light and they are young.

“If it was a messy day on Sunday with rain or whatever, the physicality of Ballina might just get them over the line but this is a really hard one to call.”

Meanwhile, in the senior grade, two teams are fighting for survival in this year’s senor football relegation final.

Bansha is the venue as Cahir meet Aherlow, with the losers today being relegated down to the intermediate grade.

Elsewhere, the Tom Cusack Cup semi-final takes place today in Cashel.

At 1.30pm, Rockwell Rovers play Éire Óg Annacarty with the winner heading to this year’s final to play Killenaule.

That’s after the Robins received a walkover from Drom-Inch.

There’s also one county Junior A football quarter-final taking place this afternoon.

That’s the meeting of Sean Treacys and Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Clonoulty at 4.30pm.