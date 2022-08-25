Injury rules Dorothy Wall out of second test with Japan

Dorothy Wall is to miss Ireland’s second test with japan this weekend.

The Fethard native has been deemed unavailable for Saturday’s test through injury.

Wall featured in the second row last weekend for Ireland’s 57-22 win in the Ecopa Stadium.





Jo Brown comes in the replace the Tipperary woman in the back row, making her debut.

She is one of three changes, with Grace Moore and Laura Feeley also coming in to start in the pack.

Ireland take on Japan on Saturday at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo at 11am Irish time.

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(1)

14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(1)

13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)(1)

12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)(15)

11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(11)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)(1)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(15)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(23)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(12)

3. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)(23)

4. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(13)

5. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt)(28)

6. Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby)*

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(20)

8. Grace Moore Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(4)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(6)

18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(11)

19. Taryn Schutzler (Saracens/Ulster)(1)

20. Jess Keating (Life University/Leinster)*

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(3)

22. Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)(1)

23. Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)*

* Denotes uncapped player