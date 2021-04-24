Injury prevention a priority as Tipperary inter-county teams return to training

Injury prevention is a top priority for Declan Carr as inter-county teams returned to training this week.

The Tipperary Ladies Football manager is preparing for his first game in charge of the side next month, when they play Cork in the League.

With inter-county players out of action since late last year, they now have just four weeks to prepare for a busy schedule of games.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Declan Carr says protecting against injury is key:

“It will be all about injury prevention and not overloading, absolutely useless exercise to overload and try cram it all in, it can’t be done.

“Our objective would be to get them prepared as best we can and protecting against injury.

“If we’re only operating at 70% or 80% because we’ve had that time, it will be a quality 70% or 80% because there is nothing to be gained in trying to cram in stuff at this stage.”