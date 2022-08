Colin O’Riordan remains on the sidelines in Australia.

The Tipperary senior footballer has missed considerable time with the Sydney Swans this year due to both an eye injury and a separate hip injury.

In an update, Sydney Swans say the Killea native is not back running yet and is currently completing a strength based rehabilitation programme and off-feet conditioning work.





O’Riordan has played just five games out of the Swans 19 games so far this season.