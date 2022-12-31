Indian Ambassador to Tipp to make visit in Spring 2023

The Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach says attending political events and symposiums will help bring more ideas back to the county.

In reflecting on 2022, Fianna Fáil’s Roger Kennedy has been highlighting some of the keys events that he has been present for across the country while representing Tipp.

He told Tipp FM that in particular the celebration of Indian Independence at their embassy here has led to a planned visit by the Indian Ambassador to Tipperary this coming Spring.





Cathoirleach Kennedy also says the numerous conferences where ideas are raised and shared has allowed him to bring that back to the council for consideration:

“Create an awareness of issues that are perceived on a national basis. Like the lack of participation in women, the percentage that are in local authorities I know that we have 8 out of 40 which is 20 % in Tipperary, but it should be near enough a 50/50 basis.

“Getting minority groups involved, when they are excluded a certain section of the community don’t have an input into decisions that are made a national and local level.”