Incredible Ursuline Thurles comeback earns them an All-Ireland junior A final replay

There’s been huge drama in the All-Ireland Junior A schools camogie final.

Ursuline College Thurles have made an incredible comeback against Loreto Kilkenny in Johnstown this afternoon.

After being 13 points down with 13 minutes to go, a goal from Caoimhe Stakelum in the 4th minute of injury time leveled the game on a score of Loreto 6-10 Ursuline 7-7.





The game finished a draw and a date for the replay will be confirmed in time.

First half goals from Maria Ralph and Andrea Quirke saw Ursuline down 3-7 to 2-4 at half-time.

Loreto started the second half as they ended the first, scoring a goal to extend their lead.

A Clodagh Ryan goal in the 36th minute gave Ursuline a lifeline and the introduction of Ava Bevans got the Thurles side right back into the game.

Trailing by 6-10 to 3-7, she scored two goals in 60 seconds to reduce the deficit to six points.

Sarah Corcoran was next to raise the green flag for Ursuline in the 55th minute, leaving just three points between the teams.

It looked like Maria Ralph was going to level it in injury time, but her goal-bound strike was saved by the Loreto goalkeeper Eimear O’Neill.

Ursuline were able to create one last chance in the 64th minute, where Caoimhe Stakelum took control of a ball expertly on the 14 yard line and turned on to her left hand side, drilling the ball low into the net to secure the draw with the very last puck of the game.