IFA calls for greater controls to be implemented following 20 sheep killed in Tipperary dog attack

The IFA are calling for greater controls to be implemented urgently to tackle the issue of dogs attacking sheep.

It’s after an incident in Tipperary last week saw over twenty sheep killed in an attack.

IFA Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy has called on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to put necessary controls in place to tackle irresponsible dog ownership.





Dennehy says that we need a single national database for all dogs in the country that identifies the dog owner who is responsible.

He’s also calling for appropriate sanctions to be put in place for those who fail to have their dog under control at all times.