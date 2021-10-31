Iconic building in Clonmel granted permission for revamp

An iconic Clonmel building is set for a revamp following approval by Tipperary County Council’s planning department.

The White Memorial Theatre on Wolfe Tone Street is a protected structure in the Clonmel and Environs Development Plan.

An application was lodged with the local authority to upgrade the existing external layout of the theatre to include signage and the rear stage access with a new footpath.





The proposals also included the refurbishment and upgrade of the internal layout of part of the building to incorporate a committee room, kitchenette and storage.