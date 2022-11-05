Hutchinson says 8 week gap won’t be disadvantage to Ballygunner

Kilruane MacDonaghs are preparing for a tough away trip in the Munster senior club hurling championship tomorrow.

The Tipperary county champions take on reigning All-Ireland champions Ballygunner in Walsh Park at 1.30pm on Sunday.

The Waterford side have won nine county title on the bounce, however, their last competitive match was on September 11th in this year’s county final.





Speaking at the launch of the AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships, Ballygunner joint-captain Dessie Hutchinson says the gap won’t have much effect come Sunday:

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing but I think one thing we have over it is the experience of last year.

“We actually had an even longer break of 10 weeks I think it was last year.

“We know what to do in that situation and there was a few of us off playing football for a few weeks as well which gave us a little break to reset the mind and then come back to the hurling fresh.

“I don’t think it’s an advantage or disadvantage to us or them because obviously they might have wanted to see us maybe playing a bit sooner than we did so look, I don’t think it matters too much.

“All I know is, we are going to be best equipped to go and put a performance in on Sunday.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Eoin Dillon REA, Nenagh.