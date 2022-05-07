Hundreds of cyclists take to the roads of Tipperary on Sunday in aid of Scoil Aonghusa Special School in Cashel

Hundreds of cyclists will be taking to the roads of Tipperary tomorrow to raise much needed funds for Scoil Aonghusa Special School in Cashel.

Two different routes are being used in the event which is organised by the Rock Pedallers Cycling Club in what has become a very popular annual event – it’s hoped more than €5,000 will be raised for the school.

Chairman of the Rock Pedallers Gerard Slattery says Scoil Aonghusa is a very worthwhile cause.





“They’re a super school – they cater for very special needs kids and those that are working there are to be commended on the way they look after those kids.

“They have to expand the school all the time and they need different facilities within the school, they need the playground. Recently they bought some land in at the back of the school and they’re trying to develop that.

“They can only get so much state funding for the school and they depend on the charity status that they can pick up funding that way.

More experienced cyclists will cover a 100 kilometre route which sets out from the school at 10am while those opting for the 60 kilometre trek depart at 10.15.

The 100k route takes in Cashel – Clonmel – Fethard – Killenaule – Urlingford – Cashel.

The 60k route is Cashel – Boherlahan – Holycross – Bohernacrusha – Clonoulty – Dundrum – Donaskeigh – Golden – Cashel.

Online registration for the cycle is on eventmaster.ie or you can register at Scoil Aonghusa from 9am tomorrow.