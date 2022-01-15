Huge wins for Nenagh Ormond and Cashel whilst Clonmel taste defeat in Wexford

Nenagh Ormond had a huge win today in the AIL.

In just their second win of the season, they ran in eight tries to beat Cork side Dolphin 55-14 in New Ormond Park.

Nenagh started the day bottom of Division 2A but will hope today’s result can kick start their season.





Elsewhere in the division, Cashel continued their great form with a 14-10 win at home to Barnhall.

The game was delayed for a long period of time in the second half following a leg injury to a Barnhall player.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel had an unsuccessful trip to Wexford.

They were defeated by Enniscorthy on a final score of 27-11.