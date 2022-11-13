‘Huge motivation’ for Drom-Inch ahead of today’s Munster senior camogie final

Drom-Inch are hoping they can go one step further than last year and win a Munster title today.

The Tipperary senior camogie champions take on Scariff-Ogonnelloe today in the Munster senior camogie final in Mallow at 2pm.

The two sides met in the same venue in the 2021 Munster final, with the Clare side coming out on top by a single point.





Speaking on Across The Line, Drom manager Pat Ryan is hoping they can come out on top today:

“This is our fourth Munster final in a row and it’s out third in 12 months.

“It’s a fantastic feat to get to these things but we’ve only one win so there’s huge motivation there.

“You could say we’re going back to the scene of the crime from last year.

“we’re going back there again and hopefully put it right this time.”

