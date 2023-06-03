HSE/Southeast Community Healthcare launch ‘Be Summer Ready’ campaign

The HSE and Southeast Community Healthcare are reminding the people of Tipp to ‘Be Summer Ready” and #SunSmart.

This is a new campaign that has been launched to help ensure people in the Southeast can enjoy the summer months and warmer weather safely.

Important tips include protecting your skin against UV radiation by wearing SPF, planning your day by limiting sun exposure when UV rays are the strongest, which is typically between 11am and 3pm.





It also advises to keep living spaces cool, which is particularly important for infants and the elderly.

The tips in the campaign extend to homes, outdoors, road safety, farms, water safety, schools and workplaces, travel, and those living with disabilities.

More detailed advice can be found at www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/9e76d-be-summer-ready/.