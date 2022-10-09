HSE and South East Community Healthcare urge people to get flu vaccinations

The HSE and South East Community Healthcare have launched a flu vaccination programme.

They have launched a campaign to help influence a higher uptake of the flu vaccine in South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, and Wexford as healthcare systems face into a busy winter.

The flu vaccine will be free for HSE staff and recommended groups, which include those aged 65 and older, children between the ages of 12 and 17, pregnant women, and anyone with a long-term medical condition.





From October 17th, a children’s flu nasal spray vaccine will also be available free for all children aged 2 to 17 years from GPs and pharmacies.