HSA urges Tipperary farmers to exercise farm safety ahead of silage season

The Health and Safety Authority is issuing a warning to Tipperary farmers ahead of silage season.

The HSA is urging farmers and contractors to plan safety into every aspect of the season, by reviewing their Farm Safety Code of Practice and using a risk assessment available online on farmsafely.com.

There were 10 fatalities in Tipperary between 2011 and 2020 involving tractors, vehicles or machinery.





113 people were killed across the country during that same timeframe in farm-related workplace incidents