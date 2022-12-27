Housing the main challenge in Tipperary says Cathaoirleach

Housing in Tipperary was the main challenge facing the council this year.

That is according to Cathaoirleach Roger Kennedy who has been at the helm for the last 6 months of 2022.

He says that they are acutely aware of the issues getting adequate supplies of both social and private housing for people across the county, and while they are meeting targets there are questions as to whether these targets are high enough.





The Cathoirleach they are going into next year facing a big challenge with nearly 4,000 on the housing waiting list and those figures set to rise:

“There is a shortage of housing there is shortage of private housing as well as social housing across the county and that’s one of the big ones.

“There was a target set by the government in the Housing For All policy by the Government, and we will surpass that target but then there are others who say that target is too low but at if you keep surpassing targets at least you are making in roads into it and we look forward to the completion of a lot of schemes of housing across the county which are under construction at the minute.”