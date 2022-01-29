Homelessness figures rise by 55% in Tipperary in 2021

The number of homeless adults in Tipperary rose by 55 percent throughout last year.

The scale of the issue is revealed in the latest monthly homelessness report for December last year, published by the Department of Housing.

In December 2020, there were 36 adults in Tipperary accessing emergency accommodation.





12 months later in December 2021, that figure had risen to 56 – and it’s also nine more than the previous month’s figure of 47.

That equates to a 55 percent rise in adult homelessness in Tipperary, much higher than the national increase of 8.7 percent in that time.

The monthly report doesn’t include county-by-county breakdowns on child homelessness, but there were 214 children in emergency accommodation last month in the entire south-east region, which includes Tipp, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Nationally, 8.914 people were in emergency accommodation at the end of last month, but that figure doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres and those in direct provision.