Holycross/Ballycahill enjoying plenty of success in underage hurling grades

Holycross/Ballycahill are experiencing a period of success at underage level.

The mid Tipp side secured both the county U17A and U19A hurling titles in the past number of weeks.

10 players from the successful U17 squad featured last Sunday when their U19s defeated St, Mary’s in the county final.





Speaking on Extra Time with Ronan Quirke, Holycross manager Donal Ryan says the success is very pleasing:

“Yeah, a good achievement are hard to get.

“To get two in a month is really pleasing and there’s a huge overlap between the two teams, 10 players on both.

“10 of them started and then we had five really experienced guys as leaders in with them so it was a nice mix.

“We won three county U12s in four years and lost the other one by a point to Borrisileigh in 2018.

“So 2017, 2019 and 2016, three county U12s, we couldn’t break through at U14 or U16 and now those lads have come together, those three teams have given us Sunday’s team.”