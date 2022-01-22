Heartbreak for Drom-Inch in Munster Final

There was heartbreak for Drom-Inch in the Munster senior camogie final.

The Tipperary champions lost to Clare’s Scariff-Ogonnelloe in Mallow on a final score of 1-08 to 1-07.

Leading by two points in injury time, Drom-Inch conceded a 64th minute goal from the stick of Scariff-Ogonnelloe’s Mairead Scanlon.





However, in the 8th minute of injury time Drom had a chance to level the game with a free inside the 45.

Drom freetaker Eimear McGrath however struck the ball wide and the referee blew the final whistle.

The result is a repeat of the 2019 Munster final, where the Clare side beat Drom by two points.