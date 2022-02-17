Healy & Barron retain Munster starting spots for Edinburgh clash

Tipperary men Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron have retained their places in the Munster starting fifteen.

Johann Van Graan’s side take on Edinburgh in Thomond Park tomorrow evening at 7.35pm in the United Rugby Championship.

Kilruane’s Healy is at out-half with Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron in the front row once again.





Barron will be alongside Dave Kilycoyne, who is set to become the 12th player to ever reach 200th appearances for Munster tomorrow.

Kilcoyne is one of four changes, with Craig Casey, Dan Goggin and Calvin Nash also coming back into the side.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly.