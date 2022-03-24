Healy & Barron back in the Munster starting fifteen

There’s a strong Tipperary contingent in the Munster squad for tomorrow’s URC clash with Benetton.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron returns in the front row whilst Kilruane’s Ben Healy starts at out-half.

Elsewhere, there’s starts in the pack for former Cistercian College Roscrea students Fineen and Josh Wycherley.





Meanwhile, Bansha’s Jake Flannery, who will join Ulster at the end of the season, has a spot on the bench.

In all there is eight changes to the team that played last week against the Lions, with Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Simon Zebo all returning to the starting fifteen.

Action gets underway in Musgrave Park on Friday evening at 7.35pm.

Munster XV: Matt Gallagher; Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Jake Flannery, Chris Farrell.