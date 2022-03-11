Healy back in Munster starting fifteen for Bulls clash

Ben Healy is back in the Munster starting fifteen this weekend.

The Tipperary man wears the Number-10 jersey for Munster’s URC clash with the Vodacom Bulls in South Africa tomorrow afternoon.

Healy is one of seven changes to the side, with former Roscrea Cistercian College students Fineen and Josh Wycherley starting in the pack.





Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is on the bench whilst academy player Alex Kendellen starts at no.8.

Action gets underway in South Africa at 2.05pm on Saturday.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Eoin O’Connor, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Damian de Allende.