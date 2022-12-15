Harty Cup quarter-final draws made with three Tipperary schools in the mix

The draws have been made for the quarter-finals of the Harty Cup.

Three Tipperary teams remain in the last 8 of the Under 19A post-primary schools hurling competition.

Cashel Community School have been drawn against CBC Cork with the winners going to the semi-final to play the winners of Ardscoil Rís and Our Lady’s Templemore.





Meanwhile, Thurles CBS have been drawn against St. Colman’s Fermoy, with the winners to take on the winners of Midleton CBS and De La Salle in the semi-finals.

The quarter-final ties are to take place on Wednesday January 11th.