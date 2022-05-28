‘Harry’s Football Bonanza’ fundraiser takes place in Tipp Town for local boy who requires 24-hour care

A fundraiser is being held tomorrow in Tipp Town to help a family cover medical costs for their son who needs 24 hour care.

Harry is 6 and living in Sallins with his family, but his father Denis grew up in St Michael’s Avenue.

He was born with a rare condition meaning he is non verbal, non mobile, visually impaired and suffers from Osteoporosis, he is also tube feed and requires 24hr care.





“Harry’s Football Bonanza” will take place from 10am to 5pm in Arra Road with all monies raised going towards giving Harry the care he needs and also purchasing a number of items including a ceiling hoist for his bedroom.

The day of football will bring teams from across the county together and as well as a raffle there will be a donation bucket on the gate all day for anyone that would like to donate.