Groups & fixtures confirmed for 2023 McGrath Cup

Groups and fixtures have been confirmed for next month’s McGrath Cup.

Tipperary have been drawn in to Group B alongside Limerick and Waterford for the pre-season football competition.

David Power’s charges begin their campaign away to Waterford on Monday January 9th and are at home to Limerick on Saturday January 14th.





Top place will secure a place in the final on Wednesday January 18th against the winners of Group A which includes Cork, Kerry and Clare.

Fixture dates may be changed if both counties agree to do so.