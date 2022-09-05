Group stages of the Tipperary hurling championships come to a conclusion

The group stages of the county hurling championships have come to a conclusion.

In the senior grade, the top seeds are Drom-Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan.

Joining them as second seeds are Thurles Sarsfields, Toomevara, Nenagh Éire Óg and Loughmore-Castleiney.





However, two preliminary quarter-finals will take place next weekend in the Dan Breen, pitting West champions Clonoulty/Rossmore against Thurles Sarsfields and Mid Champions JK Brackens against Nenagh Éire Óg.

2020 champions Kiladangan booked their place in the knockout stages after their 3-13 to 1-14 win over JK Brackens yesterday.

The win means the north side top their group and remain undefeated with one draw and two wins.

Kiladangan selector Sean O’Meara is happy with how his side are progressing:

“Yeah it’s difficult to know when to time your run.

“We’re training since the first week of February.

“We probably weren’t happy with the way we were playing and there’s probably parts of today that we wouldn’t be overly happy about but there’s parts of it that we would like to see if we can build on that and get ready for a quarter-final.”

Meanwhile, the relegation playoffs in the Dan Breen will be contested between Moycarkey-Borris, Templederry Kenyons, Mullinahone and Éire Óg Annacarty.

As for the premier intermediate championship, two preliminary quarter-finals are scheduled for next weekend.

Mid champions Clonakenny take on Burgess in Semple Stadium at 1pm next Sunday whilst South champions Carrick Swan play against the Silvermines in Boherlahan next Saturday at 3pm.

The top seeds in the second tier are St. Mary’s, Roscrea, Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Cashel King Cormacs.

The second seeds are: Burgess. Silvermines, Thurles Sarsfields B and Portroe.

The teams contesting the premier intermediate relegation playoffs are Newport, Kiladangan B, Ballina and Carrick Swan.

Elsewhere, In the intermediate grade, a playoff is required in Group 2 to determine the second seed.

That’s after Borrisokane and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams both finished level on points with the same score difference.

They will contest a playoff to determine who goes through, however, the West side have the safety net of a preliminary quarter-final.

The top seeds in the third tier are Moneygall, Skeheenarinky, Drom-Inch B and Lorrha.

Joining those teams as second seeds are Cappawhite, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams or Borrisokane, Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Golden-Kilfeacle.

Boherlahan-Dualla will contest a preliminary quarter-final.

The teams who will contest the intermediate relegation playoffs are Ballybacon/Grange, Ballinahinch, Shannon Rovers and Carrick Davins.