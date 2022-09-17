Group stages of county senior camogie championship finish up today

The group stages of the county senior camogie championship comes to a conclusion this evening.

In group 1, Burgess/Duharra host Silvermines whilst Cashel are at home against Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

In Group 2, it’s Drom-Inch against Annacarty and Nenagh hosting Clonoulty/Rossmore.





All four games get underway at 5.30pm.

Meanwhile in the intermediate championship, three games get underway this evening.

At 6pm, Boherlahan-Dualla host Toomevara while the other two games get underway at 5.30pm and see Borrisileigh taking on Shannon Rovers and Cahir are at home to Newport/Ballinahinch.