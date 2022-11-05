Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Munster Junior Club hurling championship action today

Grangemockler/Ballyneale are representing Tipperary in the Munster Junior Club hurling championship this afternoon.
The South Tipp side welcome Cork’s Ballygiblin to Semple Stadium for their quarter-final tie at 1.30pm.
Ballygiblin are the defending Munster champions after beating Skeheenarinky in last year’s final.
They remain in the Munster Junior club championship after a renaming of the fifth tier in Cork to the Premier Junior Championship.
Grangemockler are the Tipperary representatives as County junior champions Upperchurch/Drombane can’t progress as they are not the club’s first team.
A place in the Tipperary Junior B football final is up for grabs this afternoon.
Boherlahan-Dualla take on Shannon Rovers for a place in this year’s decider.
Throw-in is at 2pm in Templederry with the winners today playing the winners of Kilruane MacDonaghs and Cappawhite.