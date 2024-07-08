Gleeson named Irish U20s captain for clash against Australia

Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson will captain the Irish under 20 rugby team tomorrow.

The Loughmore native will lead Ireland out as they play Australia in the World Rugby U20 Championship.

The game is Ireland’s final pool B game following win’s over Italy and Georgia and Gleeson takes the armband in the absence of the injured Evan O’Connell.

The game gets underway in Cape Town at 1pm Irish time on Tuesday.

Ireland Men’s U20s (v Australia):

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

3. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

18. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

19. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

20. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster).