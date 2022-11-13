Gardaí in the Thurles District will mark the centenary of the force throughout the coming week.

A number of events are planned to celebrate the 100 years since the formation of An Garda Siochana.

Sgt Ray Moloney from Thurles Garda station outlines what’s taking place and says anyone interested is welcome to attend.





“An event will be launched at 6pm on Tuesday at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles. With an official opening by Dr John Reynolds – a Garda Sergeant – will give a lecture on the history and founding of an Garda Siochana.

“An exhibition will run for the whole week from Monday to Friday and will include a Garda Siochana historical exhibition which will feature some historical crime scene photographs and some police artifacts that celebrate out 100 years.”