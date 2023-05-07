Gardaí issue road safety message following numerous motorist arrests in Tipp

Gardaí are reminding drivers in Tipperary to never drive under the influence and to follow the speed limits.

This comes following the arrest of three people for drug driving in Nenagh town at the beginning of this month.

Thurles Gardaí, patrolling as part of Operation Safe a Life, also arrested two drivers over the bank holiday weekend for driving under the influence.





They are reminding road users to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Gardaí in the Roads Policing Unit in Thurles arrested a driver, a man in his 30s, travelling over 120 kpmh in a 60 kpmh zone in the Borriosleigh area on April 20th, and he was charged and appeared in court on May 2nd.

Sgt. Margaret Kelly says this kind of speed leaves pedestrians very vulnerable.

“It’s obviously a built-up area; if there were people walking, I mean, they didn’t stand a chance if they were hit at that speed.”