Gardaí investigating following theft of diesel from machinery in Kilsheelan

Gardaí in Kilsheelan are investigating after the theft of Diesel from Machinery on Tuesday.

The incident happened to a vehicle which was parked overnight at the Railway yard on the evening of 2nd August into the morning of 3rd, Wednesday.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the village that night or has any information is asked to contact Gardai in Kilsheelan or Clonmel.





Gardaí have taken the opportunity to remind people to securely store all heavy goods vehicles containing large quantities of diesel when parked overnight.