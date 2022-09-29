Gardaí dealing with a number of drug seizures in Tipperary

Gardaí in the Thurles and Clonmel are dealing with a number of drug seizures that took place in the last fortnight.

Large amounts of cocaine and cannabis were discovered in Thurles properties, as well as MDMA and a spate of drug possession charges picked up by the Garda in the Clonmel district.

The Drugs Unit in Clonmel currently has five cases under investigation where both the sale and supply of drugs are involved.





They seized MDMA tablets, commonly known as ecstasy, cocaine, cannabis and diamorphine, which is known as heroin.

The persons involved in these cases are expected to appear in court.

13 additional cases of possession are also being looked into across the Carrick-on-Suir, Fethard and Clonmel areas.

A search was carried out on September 14th at a house in an estate in the Templemore area and up to €7,000 worth of cannabis and €500 worth of cocaine were seized-subject to analysis.

A man was arrested and charged before the court, and a file is to be submitted to the DPP for this.

The following day, another search was carried out in a Templemore housing estate and up to €3,500 worth of cocaine was seized, again subject to analysis.

A woman was arrested and released with a file to be prepared for the DPP.

On September 18th, a man was stopped and found to be in possession of €400 worth of suspected cocaine in Templemore.

The man was arrested and subsequently released, and a file is also being prepared for submission to the DPP for this matter.