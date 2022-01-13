Gardaí appeal for information following incident in Mullinahone

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for information following an incident in the nearby area.

The incident happened in the Ballycullen, Mullinahone area on Wednesday evening between 6pm and 6.15pm.

Four males attempted to gain access to a residential house but were met by an occupant of the address.





They then made their way to a dark coloured vehicle which was waiting nearby and fled the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.