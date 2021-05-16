Gardaí appeal for information following burglary in Roscrea

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in the north of the county.

The incident occurred in the Clashagad area outside of Roscrea on Friday.

A vehicle involved in the burglary is believed to have been parked along the old N7 between Roscrea and Dunkerrin during the course of the incident.





Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have used this road between 11.15am and 12.15pm on Friday and has dash cam footage to contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505-21700 or Nenagh Garda Station at 067-50450.