Gardaí appeal for information following burglary in Bansha

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for information following a burglary in the area.

They’re asking the public to come forward with information on any suspicious vehicles which may have been observed in the Bansha area between Friday night and Saturday morning.

It’s after the theft of home heating oil and garden tools.





Gardaí are reminding people to ensure their properties are secured and that all tools and machinery are marked and photographed for identification purposes.

Anyone with information is asked at contact Gardaí in Tipperary Town on 062-80670.