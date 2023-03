Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for information following the assault of a female traffic warden.

The incident occurred on Gladstone Street in the town on Tuesday March 7th at around 3pm.

Whilst on duty, the traffic warden approached a vehicle parked in a disabled parking space without the relevant parking permit.





In dealing with the matter, the traffic warden was assaulted by a female.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them in Clonmel on 052-6177640.