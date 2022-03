Gardaí in Cashel are investigating an incident that happened in the area over the weekend.

In the early hours of Sunday morning at approximately 1am, a car collided with a pedestrian.

It occurred on the Cahir Road in Cashel and the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Limerick Regional Hospital for treatment where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.





Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact Gardaí at Cashel Garda Station on 053 758 40.