Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing man last seen in Newport

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in locating a missing person, last seen in County Tipperary on Friday.

Ian Lynch, a 32-year-old man from Castleconnell in Limerick, was last seen at approximately 6.30pm on Friday evening in Newport.

Ian is described as being 5’7 in height, of medium build with brown hair.





He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine coloured polo shirt and a hi-vis sleeveless jacket and pink crocs.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Ian is asked to contact Castleconnell Garda station on 061 337 105