Galtee Rovers win U19B county football title

Galtee Rovers are county Under 19B football champions.

In tough conditions in Cahir, Rovers defeated Fethard on a final scoreline of 1-09 to 1-08.

Conal Grogan was the hero for the Bansha side as his two late points won the game for Galtee Rovers.





The U19A football semi-final also took place this afternoon.

That one got underway at 2pm in Fethard All weather pitch and saw Thurles Sarsfields taking on Arravale Rovers.

Thurles Sarsfields ran out convincing winners on a final score of 4-10 to 0-08.

They now go on to the final to play Clonmel Commercials.