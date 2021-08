Clonmel’s Rosemary Gaffney has made her Paralympic bow in Tokyo, but has unfortunately failed to progress from the Para-Dressage competition.

The top eight of 15 progressed to the Individual Freestyle Test after this morning’s competition, with Rosemary’s score on her horse Werona of 65.390 not enough to qualify.

She has however officially become a Paralympian, after travelling to the London and Rio Games as a reserve for the Irish equestrian team.